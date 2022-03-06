Tonight, in Spokane we will see increasing clouds and the overnight low will be around 31 degrees.
Monday morning, Spokane will wake up to patchy fog but as soon as it burns off, we will see partly sunny skies across the Inland Northwest. The daytime high in Spokane will be near 51 degrees with a calm wind. The patchy fog will return in the overnight hours paired with mostly cloudy skies. The overnight low in Spokane on Monday night will drop to 32 degrees.
The next system is expected to arrive late Monday night, early Tuesday morning with a rain/snow mix transitioning to rain as the temperature rises during the day. Our daytime highs will drop into the mid 30s by the middle of the week but then rebound into the mid 40s for the upcoming weekend.