This morning we are waking up to areas of patchy fog and some icy road conditions but overall today, Tuesday looks relatively quiet with partly sunny skies and highs reaching into the mid 40s and low 50s!
 
Winds will pick up and will be breezy Wednesday, with westerly winds 5-15 mph. Rain, warming temperatures and melting snow always leads to the potential of rising streams and rivers.
 
We wrap up the week with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in upper 40's and 50's.  

