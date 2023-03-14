Sunny, Quiet Tuesday!
Tags
Jenny Power
KHQ Local News Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Video Channels
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 80%
- Feels Like: 27°
- Heat Index: 34°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 27°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:04:51 AM
- Sunset: 06:53:51 PM
- Dew Point: 28°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:04:51 AM
Sunset: 06:53:51 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:02:52 AM
Sunset: 06:55:17 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: WSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:00:54 AM
Sunset: 06:56:42 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:58:55 AM
Sunset: 06:58:08 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:56:57 AM
Sunset: 06:59:33 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: E @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 06:54:57 AM
Sunset: 07:00:58 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 38%
Sunrise: 06:52:57 AM
Sunset: 07:02:22 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.