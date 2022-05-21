Tonight across the Inland Northwest we will see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. We'll also see some patchy fog in the overnight hours. The low will drop to 40 degrees with a calm wind.
Sunday will be beautiful with a daytime high in the upper 60s. Winds are also anticipated to be calm.
Looking ahead to the start of the work week we will see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon. Overall we will see a warming trend with 70 degree temperatures expected by mid-week.