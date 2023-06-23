Expect partly to mostly sunny skies, with daytime highs that will head into the low to mid 80s with a few pop-up thunderstorms possible for the mountains. Good luck to all of our athletes! Stay hydrated and have fun.
Sunny & Warm For Hoopfest 2023!
Tags
Jenny Power
KHQ Local News Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Video Channels
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 38%
- Feels Like: 68°
- Heat Index: 68°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 68°
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 04:52:18 AM
- Sunset: 08:52:01 PM
- Dew Point: 41°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Abundant sunshine. High 83F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Generally clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 04:52:18 AM
Sunset: 08:52:01 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: WNW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Generally clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 04:52:37 AM
Sunset: 08:52:06 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 04:52:58 AM
Sunset: 08:52:09 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: SSW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 04:53:21 AM
Sunset: 08:52:09 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: SW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 04:53:47 AM
Sunset: 08:52:06 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: SSW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 04:54:15 AM
Sunset: 08:52:01 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: SSW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 04:54:45 AM
Sunset: 08:51:53 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.