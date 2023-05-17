Today we will see mostly sunny skies across the Inland Northwest with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. However, we still hang on to the chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Right now, Spokane's chances are at about 20%, but across the region, chances vary from 20-60% depending on location.
The threat of storms will linger into Thursday but look to be mostly limited to the Cascades and northern Washington mountains.
Record high temperatures could develop for Friday and possibly Saturday.