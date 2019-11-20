For the next few days we will be dominated by high pressure that is building in. That high pressure will provide plenty of sunshine, so make sure you know where the sunglasses are located. That sunshine can be a little misleading when it comes to the temperatures. Today we will remain on the mild side into the mid 40's, but we have breezy winds out there. Those winds will make it feel more like the 30's when you're outside.
As we look ahead to the weekend our next chance to see showers is on Sunday. From Sunday on we will look for a transition to snow. It's still not close enough yet to see how much snow we could get by as of right now it would be a good idea to make sure your car is prepared for winter travel. We will of course, continue to bring you stronger details as we get closer to next week and models start to line up more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.