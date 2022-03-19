Today in Spokane we had a system pull through that brought afternoon rain showers.
Heading into the overnight hours, conditions are expected to clear and the overnight low will drop to around 29 degrees. We will also see breezy conditions in the overnight hours with a west wind anywhere from 13 to 16 miles per hour with up to 26 miles per hour wind gusts.
Tomorrow is the first day of Spring and we will see mostly sunny skies across the Inland Northwest. The daytime high in Spokane will be around 48 degrees. The next system is expected to arrive on Monday with light rain showers.
As we look ahead into the rest of the workweek, temperatures will gradually warm with a mix of sun and clouds into the next weekend.