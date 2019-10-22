Leslie Lowe

Clearing skies, gusty winds and mild temperatures expected for your Tuesday. Wind advisories remain remain in place for the upper Columbia Basin and the LC Valley, expecting gust to 40-45 mph. Batten down the hatches! Aside from patchy fog to start our mornings, we are looking for sunshine and temperatures in the 50's through the end of the week. Our next system rolls in Friday night into Saturday morning, picking up the winds and dropping daytime highs into the mid to upper 40's for the weekend. 

