Clearing skies, gusty winds and mild temperatures expected for your Tuesday. Wind advisories remain remain in place for the upper Columbia Basin and the LC Valley, expecting gust to 40-45 mph. Batten down the hatches! Aside from patchy fog to start our mornings, we are looking for sunshine and temperatures in the 50's through the end of the week. Our next system rolls in Friday night into Saturday morning, picking up the winds and dropping daytime highs into the mid to upper 40's for the weekend.
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 81%
- Feels Like: 50°
- Heat Index: 55°
- Wind: 20 mph
- Wind Chill: 50°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:18:33 AM
- Sunset: 05:48:51 PM
- Dew Point: 49°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A mix of clouds and sun. Gusty winds during the morning. High 59F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:18:33 AM
Sunset: 05:48:51 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: W @ 20mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:20:02 AM
Sunset: 05:47:04 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: NNW @ 5mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
A few clouds overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:21:31 AM
Sunset: 05:45:18 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: SSE @ 4mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:23:01 AM
Sunset: 05:43:34 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: S @ 13mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:24:31 AM
Sunset: 05:41:50 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: NNW @ 10mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:26:01 AM
Sunset: 05:40:08 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: N @ 4mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:27:32 AM
Sunset: 05:38:27 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: NE @ 8mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
