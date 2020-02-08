Sunshine is on the way!
Sydnee Stelle
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 93%
- Feels Like: 28°
- Heat Index: 33°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 28°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:07:08 AM
- Sunset: 05:01:23 PM
- Dew Point: 31°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:07:08 AM
Sunset: 05:01:23 PM
Humidity: 89%
Wind: NNE @ 4mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:05:37 AM
Sunset: 05:02:59 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: SW @ 10mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:04:04 AM
Sunset: 05:04:35 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: NNE @ 2mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:02:29 AM
Sunset: 05:06:11 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:00:53 AM
Sunset: 05:07:46 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies early followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers later at night. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.
Chance of Rain: 60%
Sunrise: 06:59:16 AM
Sunset: 05:09:22 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening. A few snow showers late. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:57:37 AM
Sunset: 05:10:58 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: WSW @ 7mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
