High pressure brings calm conditions on 02/08/2020

The low pressure and cold front that brought some showers to start off your weekend is tracking East and moving out of our region, a ridge of high pressure sitting off the coast will build and bring sunshine and temperatures a bit above average for the start to next week.

 maxuser
We have a few showers left across the region for your Saturday evening, but they will start to taper off into those overnight hours. We saw those winds pick up a little throughout the day, those will start to calm as well.
 
After a rainy start to our weekend, we'll see a dry and calm day on Sunday. We'll start off the morning with a little sunshine and watch for those clouds to move in by the afternoon and evening hours. Those calm conditions will continue into early next week. 
 
We'll watch for some fog in those evening and early morning hours, but those sunny conditions will last through Wednesday. Daytime highs won't move much for the next few days, they'll sit in the low-40s throughout the week. The next round of showers moves through on Thursday though, just in time for Valentine's Day. If you forgot, this is your reminder! The big day is this Friday, and if you're still waiting to make plans, maybe make them inside! That chance of showers extends through the weekend.

Tags