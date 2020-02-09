We'll watch for patchy freezing fog tonight across the region, lasting through to Monday morning. Once the fog moves out, we'll see a calm and sunny day. Temperatures will reach the low-40s in Spokane.
The break from the showers extends through Wednesday, with temperatures staying constant in the low-40s for your daytime high.
The next round of a showers will move through on Thursday, bringing a rain/snow mix to Spokane and snow in the mountains. We'll see a slight chance of showers for Valentine's Day, before more showers move in for the weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.