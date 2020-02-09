Spokane Sunset on 02/09/2020

Beautiful mid-February sunset in Spokane!

 maxuser

We'll watch for patchy freezing fog tonight across the region, lasting through to Monday morning. Once the fog moves out, we'll see a calm and sunny day. Temperatures will reach the low-40s in Spokane. 

The break from the showers extends through Wednesday, with temperatures staying constant in the low-40s for your daytime high. 

The next round of a showers will move through on Thursday, bringing a rain/snow mix to Spokane and snow in the mountains. We'll see a slight chance of showers for Valentine's Day, before more showers move in for the weekend.

