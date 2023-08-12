In the next seven days, the Inland Northwest will see the hottest temperatures we’ve had so far this year, potentially breaking records.
A ridge of high pressure off the coast will nudge into the region this weekend, where it will sit and strengthen through the first half of the upcoming work week. Expect daytime highs across the state to surpass average temperatures, reaching the triple-digits for many cities, including Spokane.
The LC Valley and Tri-Cities could reach up to 108-110 degrees. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene could pass just over the 100-degree mark by Tuesday. There will also be limited relief overnight with lows temperatures only in the mid-60s to low-70s.
Starting Monday, Spokane and surrounding regions north, south, east, and west of us will be under an Excessive Heat Watch until Thursday night; this will stretch all the way down to Kamiah, and as far west as Leavenworth.
Under the conditions ahead, there is high risk for heat-related illnesses for both people and pets, especially those with extended outdoor exposure. Stay out of the sun as much as possible this week, drink tons of water, find air conditioning, check in on your neighbors, and never leave people or pets in the car. Stay safe, Inland Northwest!