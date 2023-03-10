The system that was originally anticipated to start impacting us Thursday night was delayed a bit but is starting to ramp up this morning making for a messy Friday commute!
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches. * WHERE...Cheney, Rockford, Post Falls, Hayden, Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Fairfield, Davenport, Coeur d'Alene, Airway Heights, and Worley. * WHEN...Until Noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Motorists should prepare for winter driving conditions for the morning commute. The heaviest snow with this event is expected to fall in the 5 AM to 9 AM time frame. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel conditions will improve late in the morning and early in the afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid and upper 30s. However, scattered snow showers late in the day into the evening may produce additional localized accumulations around or after the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Currently in Spokane
Spokane, WA
- Humidity: 90%
- Feels Like: 23°
- Heat Index: 31°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 23°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 06:12:48 AM
- Sunset: 05:48:09 PM
- Dew Point: 28°
- Visibility: 0.3 mi
Today
Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 36F. NE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Tonight
Cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Considerable cloudiness. High 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 98%
Sunrise: 06:12:48 AM
Sunset: 05:48:09 PM
Humidity: 82%
Wind: WSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 06:10:50 AM
Sunset: 05:49:36 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: S @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 07:08:52 AM
Sunset: 06:51:03 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: E @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 64%
Sunrise: 07:06:54 AM
Sunset: 06:52:30 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: SSE @ 14 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Cloudy with periods of light rain. Low around 40F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 07:04:55 AM
Sunset: 06:53:56 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: SSW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 07:02:57 AM
Sunset: 06:55:22 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:00:58 AM
Sunset: 06:56:47 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
