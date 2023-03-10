The system that was originally anticipated to start impacting us Thursday night was delayed a bit but is starting to ramp up this morning making for a messy Friday commute!

This system is packing a punch bringing about 2-4" of snow to Spokane and 4-6" in CDA.  Winter weather advisories will be in place until Friday at noon. Be prepared for winter travel across mountain passes. 
 
Unsettled weather will continue into next week, with chances for scattered showers through the weekend and rain and or a rain/snow mix for the first half of next week. 
 
Temperatures will warm back into the upper 40's and 50's to kick off the week and overnight lows in the upper 20's and 30's. 

