Today we are waking up to mild temperatures in the low 50s but temperatures are set to climb into the 80s! Today our daytime high is forecasted to be near or exceed the previous record of 84°, we are forecasting 85° for Tuesday.
We will continue to watch for the threat of isolated afternoon to evening thunderstorms through mid-week. A system moves in overnight Thursday into Friday delivering rain and a 20 degree drop in temperatures.
The weekend forecast will be much different compared to last weekend, with daytime highs in the low 60s and a chance for showers through Bloomsday Sunday.