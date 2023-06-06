We are waking up to a beautiful sunrise across much of the Inland Northwest! Temperatures are off to a mild start in the mid to upper 50s but will climb above average this afternoon. Spokane will top off at about 87 degrees with low 90s on the way through Thursday.
As we continue to see hot, dry and breezy conditions; being aware of fire danger is already very important. As we look to the west slopes of the Cascades, a Red Flag Warning is in place. Dry conditions with below normal rainfall this spring has dried fuels earlier than usual this year for that part of the region. We are also seeing continued gusty northeasterly flow with gusts 15 to 20 mph. If new fires start, they could be spread quickly in these conditions.
Remember to properly discard cigarettes, keep vehicles off dry grass, avoid activities with open flames or sparks, avoid power equipment that could create sparks, and obey burn bans.
Chances for slow moving thunderstorms capable of heavy rain and gusty winds will increase Wednesday into the weekend. Temperatures will cool closer to seasonal average by Friday.