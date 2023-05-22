A cold front has ushered in more seasonal temperatures across the Inland Northwest. Daytime highs in Spokane will top off in the mid 60s with overnight lows falling into the 40s.
As storms move out and track toward the east, we will see mostly dry conditions and gusty winds. The strongest winds are expected for the Wenatchee area, Waterville Plateau, Moses Lake area and Pomeroy area where we could see between 25 and 30 miles per hour winds sustained. Make sure to secure lightweight objects and wear life jackets on rough lakes.
The northern mountains hang on to the chance of more pop-up thunderstorms this afternoon into this evening. The Spokane metro area hangs on to a 20% chance of evening showers.