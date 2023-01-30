Spokane, WA. -- Monday morning brought the coldest temperatures following the arctic front that moved through over the weekend, but slightly warmer temperatures are on the way.
A gradual increase in daytime high temperatures is expected every day until Friday when many in the region will have a chance of reaching 40.
Along the way, there is the possibility brief snow showers moving through high elevations, but more moisture is expected to build for a system that will move through on Friday. With warmer temperatures toward the weekend, the bulk of the precipitation is expected to be rain with snow in the mountains.
Though we are heating up, wind chill values will still be dangerously cold until midweek. Make sure to pack on the layers before heading out!