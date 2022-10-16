Fall will finally arrive to the Inland Northwest by Friday, with the daily high dropping over 20 degrees by Sunday.
As we enter the third week of October, above average temperatures still have their grip on Spokane and surrounding cities. Each new day seems to bring more sun and warm temperatures, feeling like late August instead of October! However, as a high-pressure ridge breaks down by Friday this week, fall will finally arrive.
The first half of the work week is going to feel the way the weather has for the past few weeks... or season... warm, dry, and sunny! Some areas of frost are possible overnight in sheltered valleys across NE Washington and the Northern Idaho Panhandle.
After Thursday, the relief comes! Or, if you enjoy summer, the disappointment comes. The high pressure is going to fade, allowing for cooler temperatures to creep into the region, bringing normal daytime highs back to Spokane. However, as low pressure comes into the mix, temperatures are forecasted to dip below normal on Sunday; definitely a sweater-weather kind of day!
Speaking of cooler temperatures, precipitation is also moving into the region Friday night. The mountains may see their first snowfall of the season! More details on this will come as we get closer to the end of the week.
Enjoy this warmer weather while you can, folks, because it is not sticking around forever!