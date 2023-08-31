The Inland Northwest is feeling more like Fall. A band of light rain stretched from Southern Washington up into Spokane and lasted for several hours. Rainfall amounts were minimal especially compared to the storm totals from Tuesday and Wednesday, but skies were gray for most of the day.
Cloud cover will stick around into Friday morning with some fog possible, but skies will clear throughout the day as temperatures rise. Highs on Friday will mostly be in the low 80s.
Saturday will be the warmest day of the weekend with highs ranging in the 80s. More fog is possible to start the day, but there should be some nice sun breaks.
Sunday and Monday, a weak system moves in bringing more chances of light rain throughout the region. Rainfall totals will stay low, but if you have outdoor plans, bring that rain jacket with you!
Temperatures will cool from Saturday into Labor Day with highs dropping to the low 70s.