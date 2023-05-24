Today we will see mostly sunny skies across the Inland Northwest with daytime highs warming into the mid 70s.
Although sunshine and 70s are in store, we still hold on to the 20%-30% chance of afternoon to early evening showers and thunderstorms. Chances will continue through Sunday with locations varying from day to day. Th best threat will be across extreme eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle.
Temperatures will continue to warm through the week, with the warmest temperatures set for the holiday weekend.