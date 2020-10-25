The Arctic Blast Continues

Tonight brings more of that arctic are into our region with low temperatures being in the teens under mostly cloudy skies. A chance of flurries likely to kick off the work week, mainly before 11 am. High temperatures are forecasted to be in the 30s, still well below where they should be for this time of the year. Clouds clear tomorrow afternoon, making way for a sunny day on Tuesday. High temperatures are back in the 40s.
Look for temperatures to be back In the mid 40s by Wednesday and then back to normal by Friday. This upcoming weekend is Halloween, a few clouds are likely with high temperatures in the 50s. Have a great week everyone!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.