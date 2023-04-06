This morning we are waking up to a beautiful sunrise with cold temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. However, this is the calm before the storm!
A pair of storms are set to arrive across the Inland Northwest impacting the weekend and next week. The first system will arrive tonight into Friday, bringing widespread valley rain and a wintry mix for the mountains.
As we look to Easter weekend, Saturday looks to be drier than Sunday, with the second system set to arrive Sunday into Monday bringing scattered showers. Warmer and wetter weather brings concerns for flooding with rising rivers, streams and creeks.
Daytime highs are set to bump into the upper 50s and 60s through the 7-day forecast.