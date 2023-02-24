The cold broke records, but conditions are set to improve!

Yesterday, Feb. 23 was cold across the Inland Northwest! In fact, four places broke records, with Spokane breaking a 113 year old record!
We saw some of the record coldest maximum temperatures set for Feb. 23. Spokane saw a temperature of 16 degrees with was colder for this date back in 1910 when it was 19 degrees. Wenatchee saw a 20 degree day breaking a previous record of 26 degrees set in 2019. Ephrata saw a 21 degree day breaking a previous record of 27 degrees in 2022. Omak saw a 22 degree day breaking a previous record of 24 degrees in 2022.
For today, Friday, Feb. 24 we are still waking up to sub-zero wind chills, however, the Wind Chill Advisory for much of the Inland Northwest will expire at 10 a.m. which will lead to improving temperature conditions. It will be sunny today with a northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
The first half of the weekend will be relatively calm with partly sunny skies on Saturday and daytime highs in the low 30s. The next system arrives overnight Saturday into Sunday and is expected to bring snow. Right now, models indicate a possibility of 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation.