The coldest temperatures of this arctic system will arrive early Friday morning. Spokane is expected to hit a low temperature Friday morning of two degrees with wind chills well below zero.
After that, temperatures will begin to rebound. Highs on Friday will mostly be in the 20s. Wind gusts will also die down with speeds around 10-15 mph.
This weekend will introduce high temperatures back into the 30s, but more snow is expected on Sunday with 1-3" of accumulation possible. That will lead to a series of unsettled weather this week with more light snow possible Tuesday and Thursday.
We are almost out of this arctic system! Just another day!