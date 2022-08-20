Spokane is in for an easygoing rest of the weekend before Monday brings possible showers and thunderstorms to the region.
Sunday is going to be very similar to our Saturday with a high around 94 degrees. Take in the sunshine and dry weather while you can this weekend, getting out on the water or eating dinner outside, because some rain might be rolling on through Spokane by Monday afternoon.
Current radar is showing rain showers and possible thunderstorms hitting the greater Inland Northwest by one p.m. Monday. The Northern Idaho Panhandle is receiving more precipitation than Spokane, with the isolated thunderstorms centering between these four areas: Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, Lookout Pass, and Potlatch.
Monday marks the first day of school for the Washington State University Cougars! Unfortunately, the showers that we will be seeing here at home will first have to go through the LC Valley and the Palouse. Around ten a.m. is when the storms will be nearing their peak in Pullman, so look out on your way to class, Cougs!
After this stormy Monday, the region will relax with sunshine and warm weather once again, sticking high-80s to mid-90s all the way to next weekend.