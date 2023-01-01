Although it is a new year, our weather remains the same – a mostly dry beginning to the work week, before a possible system arrives mid-week.
The main weather story the last few days has been the fog we’ve seen across the region. Some areas seeing more dense fog than others, with visibility decreasing mainly during the late-night hours and early-morning hours. Through Tuesday night, folks should expect to see some low-laying fog move throughout Spokane and neighboring towns – until clearing out hopefully by Wednesday morning.
To kick off the work week, Monday looks to be mostly cloudy until some sunshine begins to peak through in the late afternoon! Our day-time highs in Spokane throughout the week will remain in the low to mid-30s.
By Wednesday night, a 30 percent chance of snow is forecasted late in the night, traveling into Thursday. New snow accumulation only totaling less than a half-inch, as of Sunday evening. Because of the warmer temperatures, most precipitation is looking to be a mix of snow and rain.
This chance for rain, snow, and flurries continues into the weekend, as we wrap up our first week of January 2023!