The first weekend of Fall is off to a gorgeous start here in the Inland Northwest, with higher temperatures on the way.
Thursday marked the first day of the new season, and after showers scattered throughout the region at the end of the work week, Saturday brought very mild conditions to the Lilac City, highlighting 75 degrees and sunny skies with Sunday soon to follow.
Air quality is fully back to normal, as well, adding to the fresh feeling of fall in Washington. Fire season is officially wrapping up, clearing up those skies!
Kicking off the work week, there is going to be a spike in temperatures; highs are forecasted to be in the mid-80s Monday and Tuesday before cooling back down to seasonable temperatures for the rest of the week as we head into October!