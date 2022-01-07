SPOKANE, Wash. - Well, we got to enjoy the winter wonderland in the Inland Northwest for... a couple of hours on Thursday before the majestic snow turned to miserable rain.
With the rain and warmer temperatures, the snow we received on Thursday began rapidly melting off Thursday night and into Friday.
All of the water from the melt-off needs a place to go and a good chunk of it will eventually make its way to one of the City of Spokane's 12,000 storm drains. That is, if those drains aren't blocked.
"On streets we really want to avoid having that obstruction while people are driving because you never know what's under the water or how deep it is," City Communications Manager Kirstin Davis said Friday.
So the City of Spokane is working to alleviate the standing water and on Friday crews were out on arterials chipping away at blockages to make sure the melting snow has a place to go.
However, with 12,000+ drains in the city, Davis and city leaders are hoping you can help them out with drains in your neighborhood.
"We're handling the big things, but again with 12,000 drains in the city, if we could have everyone help out in those neighborhood areas, to clear just a trench to get to that drain, it's really really helpful," Davis added. "All they have to do is create a pathway for that water to make its way to that drain and get the ice and debris out of the way. that makes a huge difference for everyone."
Despite the melt-off, the City of Spokane is currently in the middle of a full-city plow and Davis hopes residents can help drain some of that standing water while the weather is relatively warm.
"That's better because once it freezes it just jams up again, so the sooner the better," Davis said.
If you're unsure where your nearest storm drain is, the City has this interactive map for you. Here's how to use it:
• Go to the map.
• Click on Search in the top left corner.
• Put your address into the Search tool so it the map zooms into it.
• Go to the layers icon in the top right corner, click Utilities.
• Select Stormwater, then Stormwater Inlet
• Green lines should appear on the map that shows the location of stormwater infrastructure.
• The small squares depict the storm drains or catch basins.