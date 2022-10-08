The weather news of the week? Hazy skies are back in Spokane and much of the surrounding region.
Stepping outside this weekend in the Lilac City, it may still feel like summer to many folks; hazier skies, light winds, warmer temperatures, you name it. Wildfire season is not over just yet, and the smoke from the Wenatchee area is pushing into the east side of the state, aka, here at home in Spokane.
High pressure is continuing to bring warm and dry weather into the region through the beginning of the work week.
We are still sitting nearly ten degrees above average, sticking in the mid-70s. However, with a cold front reaching the area by Tuesday, we will be feeling refreshing and more seasonable temperatures in the 60s!
Winds will increase Monday and Tuesday, as well, with gusts reaching at least ten miles per hour, hopefully pushing out most of the haze we are experiencing right now. However, until this clear-up, air quality is not at its best, especially across the Wenatchee Valley where air quality is very poor and unhealthy for everyone.
The good news? We are full of sunshine this week in the Inland Northwest!