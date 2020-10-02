The Heat Continues!

The haze stuck around today with high temperatures remaining in the 70s and 80s under mostly sunny skies. Look for the haze to continue tonight and throughout the day tomorrow before clearing on Sunday. The above average temps are projected to continue tomorrow and Sunday.
The clear skies and warm temperature stick around throughout the majority of the week as an high pressure system moves into the area. Unfortunately we are not expecting rain over the next five days which is not great news for fire crews looking to get some help from Mother Nature. Model data shows that we are likely to see rain by the end of next week. Have a great weekend!
