Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to around 103 except 103 to near 110 across portions of the Upper Columbia Basin and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley through Monday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s to low 70s. * WHERE...The Idaho Panhandle and Eastern Washington * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes through the Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&

...DRY AND BREEZY MONDAY AND TUESDAY... .Monday will deliver another day of triple digit heat before the upper-level ridge begins to weaken and flatten. The breakdown of the ridge will promote breezy winds and potential for several hours of critical wind and humidity levels each afternoon. Strongest winds on Monday will be in the foothills of the Cascades, Methow and Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau, and western portions of the Columbia Basin. Winds will become breezier across the eastern districts of Washington by Tuesday with critical fire weather conditions likely across the Spokane Area, Palouse, and foothills of the Northeast Blue Mountains along with in central Washington in the lee of the Cascade Mountains. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN COLUMBIA BASIN, PALOUSE, SPOKANE AREA, AND SNAKE RIVER... The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin - Palouse-Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse-Snake River (Zone 709). * Winds: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidities: 9 to 22 percent. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread with any new fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&