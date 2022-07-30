Sweet, cool relief is on the way to Eastern Washington, but first we have to get through the end of this heat wave, with the Excessive Heat Warning set to expire Monday at 11 p.m.
The story of the week is the HEAT. Record breaking high temperatures have moved through Spokane. Today, we reached around 102 degrees in the Lilac City, the record before that was set in 2014 at 100 degrees.
We are far enough into this heat wave to know that these high temperatures are dangerous for our bodies. Continue to drink water heavily throughout the day, even if you do not feel thirsty, and lather up on the sunscreen.
Don’t forget about your animals; dogs need as much care as we do in this heat. Make sure they are hydrated throughout the day, never leave them in a hot car, and avoid walking them on pavement during the hottest hours of the day.
The safest hours to head outside are in the early morning, before the sun reaches its peak in the afternoon. The evening hours do not provide much of a relief, with temperatures sticking in the mid-80s at 9 p.m.
With some moisture moving into our region Monday afternoon, a cool down is on the way for Spokane. By Thursday, we will be back in the high-70s, which is even lower than the normal temperature this time of year!