The West Coast is currently receiving the brunt of a deep low pressure system, often referred to as a bomb cyclone sitting in the Pacific. Oregon and California are receiving more rain and snow, while the Inland Northwest is staying mostly dry.
The area of focus overnight will be the Cascades. Blewett Pass and Stevens Pass may receive some snow accumulation with limited visibility at times and possible winter driving conditions tomorrow. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Wednesday morning.
Tomorrow will introduce some light showers in areas south of Spokane. Rain is expected for most with the snow level sitting around 4,500'.
Temperatures will cool after Wednesday with highs on Friday in the upper 40s. The next significant round of precipitation is expected to hit on Saturday.