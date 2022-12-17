Bitter cold temperatures and snow showers moving across the region have ignited a Winter Weather Advisory throughout most of the Inland Northwest.
From Saturday at ten p.m. to Monday at ten a.m., the Spokane area, Palouse, and the Idaho Panhandle will be under this advisory. The northern WA cities and all the way to central and western WA, are safe for now. Under this advisory, snow is expected. Total accumulations between two and six inches are possible!
On top of that, the roads will become very slick – especially on the bridges and overpasses, so take it slow, travel could be very difficult. These hazardous conditions will likely stick around well into our Monday morning commute, especially because as the frigid temperatures stick around, so will the snow and ice.
Here are the cities under this advisory:
Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Cheney, Coeur d’Alene, Post Falls, Bonners Ferry, Sandpoint, Rockford, Oakesdale, Davenport, Potlach, Pullman, Colfax, Moscow, Eastport, Hayden, Priest River, Tekoa, Schweitzer Mountain Road, La Crosse, Fairfield, Plummer, Genesee, Athol, Uniontown, and Rosalia.
Aside from the snow, the other main weather story of the week are the bitter temperatures ahead. We have already begun to dip into the teens overnight across the region, yet the coldest is yet to come. Taking a look at this week’s seven-day forecast in Spokane, the coldest days will be Tuesday and Wednesday; Tuesday’s daytime high forecasted to be ten degrees, and Wednesday only nine degrees!
With that, the overnight lows will begin to fall into the single digit negatives Monday night, getting all the way down to negative three by Wednesday night.
These temperatures are ranging from 20-30 degrees below average.