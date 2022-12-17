Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches but locally up to 4 inches over areas east of Coeur d'Alene and Moscow. * WHERE...Spokane Valley, Colfax, Oakesdale, Athol, Uniontown, La Crosse, Hayden, Worley, Post Falls, Downtown Spokane, Cheney, Genesee, Moscow, Rosalia, Priest River, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Fairfield, Davenport, Eastport, Airway Heights, Bonners Ferry, Plummer, Rockford, Tekoa, Potlatch, Sandpoint, Coeur d'Alene, and Pullman. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winter travel conditions are expected to develop and could impact the Monday morning commute. &&