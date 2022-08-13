A very mild weekend leads into a seasonable week ahead for the Inland Northwest, with temperatures sticking in the 90s!
The Spokane and northern Idaho region has seen a break from the thunderstorms, golf ball sized hail, and wind this weekend, as the skies have cleared and conditions have calmed down.
Saturday brought highs in the mid-80s for much of the area, with light to moderate wind speeds in Spokane. The night will be clear, then a beautiful Sunday is on the way. Sunshine all across the board in Washington as cities throughout the state gear up for a very seasonable and (hopefully) dry week ahead.
The question of winds is still prevalent, with gusts up to around 20-25 mph through the Wenatchee River Valley and out over the Columbia Basin. Here at home in Spokane, however, those gusts are not as high.
Our seven-day forecast is a gorgeous one; sunny skies each day, chance for storms low. Wednesday and Thursday serve as a possibility of reaching triple digits, sticking around 99 degrees as of Saturday evening.