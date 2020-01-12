The snow is now falling heavily across much of the region and we're starting to see it stick to the roads. Please prepare for winter driving conditions, especially as not all the roads have been plowed since Friday's storm. Give yourself extra time to get where you need to go and increase your stopping distance, roads will be slick.
We are watching for several inches of snowfall across the region, with Spokane seeing between 3 and 6 inches, and Coeur d'Alene watching for between 6 and 12 inches. Several areas are still in Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories, for detailed information about each one, click HERE.
As we move into the work week, a few showers may linger in Monday morning, but Monday is looking to be one of the calmest days next week. We'll watch for the chance of snow to return Monday night and last all the way through the end of the week. These next systems will be much lighter than what we're seeing this weekend, snow accumulations will be light.
The other thing we need to pay close attention to next week is those temperatures. We will see daytime highs get down into the teens midweek, with overnight lows around 0 degrees. The coldest nights are looking to be Monday and Tuesday. Please bring your pets indoors and limit your time outside. You can get hypothermia in minutes when our temperatures get that cold.
The forecast is rapidly changing as we track this active winter weather pattern. We will continue to update you as these systems develop and move into our region. Stay safe out there!
