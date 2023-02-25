A fast-moving system is on the way to the Inland Northwest, bringing snow showers early Sunday morning, and scattered throughout the rest of the week.
Early as four a.m., snow will begin to fall in our region and it could be blowing at times throughout the morning due to strong wind gusts, upwards of 32 mph here in the Lilac City. The greatest impacts travel-wise for eastern Washington and the north Idaho Panhandle during the cold front passage between seven and ten a.m.
Snow showers are forecasted to be scattered throughout the week, the highest chances for precipitation falling onto Monday and Tuesday. Snow totals aren’t looking to be super significant but could reach upwards of four inches in Sandpoint and Coeur d’Alene, and possibly nearing three inches here in Spokane.
The highest snow totals will be for the Cascades, specifically Stevens Pass, where there is a good chance to see over eight inches of snowfall.
The good news? We’re warming up! Back in the mid to high-30s in Spokane, much closer to average temperatures than we were a few days ago. This trend will continue throughout the week.