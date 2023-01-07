Light, low-impact rain showers are moving across the state, making for a wet week in the Inland Northwest.
It was a beautiful day in Spokane Saturday, with blue skies and sunshine, until the clouds started to move in, and sprinkles of rain began to fall. This trend will continue throughout the weekend and our upcoming work week.
Sunday is going to be the rainiest day of the week, with rain falling mainly between ten a.m. and four p.m. New precipitation amounts of less than tenth an inch, so this rain does not look to be particularly heavy, just consistent. Temperature wise, Sunday’s high will be peaking just under 40 degrees in Spokane, with winds coming from the south; gusts could get as high as 22 mph!
Kicking off the work week, Monday’s chance for rain is sitting around 40 percent – snow could possibly sprinkle into this rain creating a wintry mix between ten a.m. and one p.m. Throughout the afternoon and evening, the forecast shows a mostly cloudy day, until the likelihood for additional rain/snowfall returns Monday night.
These showers are leaning toward the decreasing side as we head throughout the rest of the week, with the slight chance of rain and snow sitting between 20 and 30 percent from Tuesday into the weekend. The likelihood of this rain turning to snow is higher in the mountain regions and the North Idaho Panhandle.
As for temperatures, they are above normal this week, with the day-time highs remaining in the higher 30s and low 40s throughout. Just make sure to grab a raincoat and umbrella on your way out the door this week.