Partly cloudy skies today make way for a chance of rain and snow between 10 pm and 1 am tonight and into tomorrow. A light dusting is expected, maybe a little bit more in the upper elevations. Low temperatures are back hovering right around freezing. Cloudy skies dominate the area tomorrow with high temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. The sun returns on Monday, but don't get too used to it!
There is a good chance of snow from Monday night into Tuesday morning, we are looking at measurements between one to two inches overall. Rain eventually mixes in with snow before cutting out in the later hours of Tuesday afternoon. Look for the sun to return on Wednesday.
