The Inland Northwest will remain in an active and unsettled pattern this week, with isolated snow showers sticking around.
A fresh layer of snow blanketed the region Sunday morning, before scattering east the rest of the day. Snow totals were not terribly significant, sticking to an inch or less in most cities. Gusty winds, max around 32 mph in Spokane, made for blowing snow at times, yet the winds are set to die down through the rest of the evening. Moderate winds could return Tuesday, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph.
Monday and Tuesday will bring additional rounds of snowfall to the Inland Northwest; tomorrow’s snowfall is forecasted to start late afternoon and will scatter across the region up until Tuesday night.
The most accumulation looks to center in on the north Idaho Panhandle. By early Wednesday morning, Sandpoint and Coeur d’Alene could see upwards of five inches total. Stevens Pass and Lookout Pass are likely to see over six inches of snow.
Other than the snow, patchy freezing fog is possible across Spokane Monday morning. Day-time highs will hold steady in the mid-30s across the Lilac City, yet with overnight lows sticking to the 20s, the roads could be slick in the morning, as well. Take it easy in your morning commute the next few days!