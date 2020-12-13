Spokane Weather Planner for 12/14/2020
We're watching for a little more snowfall Sunday night, likely making for a very messy morning commute on Monday. Please plan ahead and give yourself lots of extra time to get where you to need to go!
 
After Sunday's snow, we're watching for system after system to impact the Inland Northwest this week. We see a little break on Monday, but expect a chance of snow or rain every day from Tuesday through the weekend.
 
It looks like it will be cold enough for Tuesday's showers to fall as snow. We're expecting one to two inches in the Spokane area. Temperatures are likely to warm up slightly after that, we're looking for rain/snow mix on Wednesday and Thursday. Watch for more snow on Friday, and lots of rain next weekend!
 
Across the mountain passes, we're expecting snow for most of the week. Plan for winter driving conditions and check pass reports before you leave!

