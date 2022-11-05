Wind speeds are still moving fast, but not nearly as powerful as the gusts from Friday night’s storm that left thousands without power.
Folks across the region woke up to no power Saturday morning, after wind gusts nearly 50 mph and greater moved through the Inland Northwest late Friday night. Trees were ripped from the ground, debris scattered throughout roadways.
Saturday brought calmer wind speeds, but not by a lot. Gusts still reached the 40s in Spokane during parts of the morning and afternoon. By the evening, wind gusts were down into the twenties, which is what the forecast predicts will be the peak for the next few days, with some exceptions reaching gusts in the 30s.
DON'T FORGET, Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday at 2 a.m. We are falling back one hour. The pro? We get an extra hour of sleep. The con? The sun is going to be setting will begin to set before five p.m. from here on out.
Snow is in the forecast Sunday and Monday in Spokane, with the National Weather Service reporting that Spokane has a 60-70 percent chance to see snow over two inches, and a 20 percent chance to see snow accumulate over four inches.
Heavy snow is expected to move across the north-central WA region Sunday, with low-land snow spreading eastward into Idaho Sunday night. This will affect the morning commute for most of the region Monday morning, with Spokane forecasted to have a 50 percent chance of snow before noon Monday.
The first couple days of the week will be where the chance of precipitation is at its highest, while the rest of the week is going to be very cold. Daytime highs will be in the high-20s Tuesday and Wednesday, with the lows overnight staying in the teens until the weekend.
Stay tuned for continuous updates on the wind and snow conditions across the region.