The Inland Northwest is one day closer to the hottest day we have seen in a long time!
The week ahead is full of clear skies and more sunshine, with temperatures bumping up into the high-80s and low-90s. High pressure is building over the region which is the reason for the spike in temperatures we are seeing here at home in Spokane, as well as the rest of the state.
The work week is going to be easygoing for the most part, with light winds and picture-perfect temperatures for getting outside (with sunscreen!!) and going to the pool. Finally, some traditional summer weather!
Possible storm systems will be moving throughout southeastern Washington and southern Idaho later in the week due to the sudden hot temperatures, with another possibility of a weekend system coming for the Inland NW after Friday.