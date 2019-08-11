Things are starting to calm down across the Inland Northwest, though we are still seeing some storms roll through the region for your Sunday night. We even have a Flash Flood Warning in place in Ferry County until 6:30 p.m. for the potential of heavy downpours that could cause rock or mudslides in burn scars. These storms will not last much longer on Sunday night, they are lightening up as we move later into the evening.
After a very active weekend, Mother Nature is giving us a break this week! For your Monday, Spokane is looking to be sunny and 75. It should be a great start to the work week, even warming up to the 80s for Tuesday. All week long, we're looking to stay dry and see that sunshine. We won't see the heat quite like we saw last week, in fact those those daytime highs will even sit a little below average for August, at the upper-70s and low-80s. Get out there and enjoy it!