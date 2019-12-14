Sydnee Stelle
It's a fairly calm evening in Spokane. We've been in the low-30s all day and will see temperatures drop down to the upper-20s overnight. We'll see a few clouds, but winds will be calm and things should be fairly dry. 
 
For your Sunday, we'll start out with a little fog, but things are looking very calm in Spokane. That isn't true everywhere though; portions of the Idaho panhandle and western Montana will see snow showers for most of Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place through Monday morning for Idaho's Clearwater Mountains, valleys are looking at two to six inches of snow, with higher elevations could see up to a foot of new snow. 
 
Early next week is looking calm in Spokane as well. We'll watch for some patchy fog in the mornings and cloud cover in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the low-30s during the day for most of next week. As of right now, it looks like that next round of showers will start to push through late Wednesday night and stick around through the weekend. We're expect rain/snow mix here in Spokane, with snow in higher elevations. We're still a few days out from this one, a lot could change, but expect showers by late next week for now.

Tags