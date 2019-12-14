Things are looking calm in Spokane!
Sydnee Stelle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL TWICE DAILY.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- 'He's lucky to be alive': Driver uninjured, semi recovered after nearly plunging into canyon on Highway 195 near Colfax
- BREAKING: Four children found safe in Cheney after Amber Alert
- Break the door down: Mom tries to intervene after teens' shoplifting arrest at NorthTown Mall
- The story behind the most decorated house in Spokane Valley
- Nearly 40 huskies rescued from property in Bitterroot mountains
- KHQ Investigates: Business owners call campers at North Spokane parking lot a "horrible homeless situation"
- "One of the nicest people:" Neighbors remember man killed when truck collapsed on top of him in northeast Spokane
- Roadway reopens following deadly crash involving tour bus, Quincy school bus
- Driver ejected, three hospitalized after Hayden rollover crash
- School Closures/Delays for Thursday, Dec. 12
Images
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 85%
- Feels Like: 32°
- Heat Index: 32°
- Wind: 1 mph
- Wind Chill: 32°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:30:52 AM
- Sunset: 03:58:08 PM
- Dew Point: 29°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.
Tonight
Cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy skies. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 07:30:52 AM
Sunset: 03:58:08 PM
Humidity: 90%
Wind: W @ 2mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:31:40 AM
Sunset: 03:58:19 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: W @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:32:25 AM
Sunset: 03:58:32 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: S @ 5mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:33:08 AM
Sunset: 03:58:48 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: ESE @ 4mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Overcast. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 07:33:49 AM
Sunset: 03:59:07 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Periods of rain and snow. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Snowfall around one inch.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 07:34:27 AM
Sunset: 03:59:29 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: S @ 10mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Cloudy with showers. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 07:35:02 AM
Sunset: 03:59:54 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.