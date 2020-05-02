They are here! We're watching for those thunderstorms to move through Spokane and the Inland Northwest bringing the chance for gusty winds, brief heavy downpours, and of course, lightning and thunder.
Those gusty winds are also causing reduced visibility due to blowing dust. If you start to notice reduced visibility while you're driving, be sure to pull over and wait for visibility to improve.
We're expecting strong showers to continue through those late evening hours, but they'll clear to make a fairly nice second half of our weekend.
As we move into our Sunday, we'll notice about a 10 to 15-degree temperature drop as daytime highs only reach the upper-50s. We have a chance of seeing some slight showers in the afternoon, but we'll look for mostly sunny skies aside from that. It will get a little breezy though, winds out of the southwest will sit between 10 and 20 mph.
Next week is looking sunny and fairly calm. We're warming up for your Monday, temperatures will reach the upper-60s by Tuesday. We're likely to see some showers on Wednesday, but calm weather returns from there. It's looking to be a nice week!
