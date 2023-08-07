To start off the work week we are tracking the threat of slow-moving thunderstorms that have the potential to produce excessive rainfall. Within these thunderstorms we could also see gusty winds, pea-sized hail and lightning.
Because we are seeing the threat of excessive rainfall, there are Flood Watches in place across the region. Flooding is possible in areas with poor drainage. Remember to never drive through flooded areas.
Temperatures across the region will top off in the mid to upper 70s with the overnight low falling into the mid 50s.
We will continue to see the chance for scattered showers tomorrow before conditions start to clear and warm up into the end of the work week.