Thunderstorms, severe at times, have begun to move across the state and will be reaching the Inland Northwest on Sunday.
The Cascades, northeast Washington and far north Idaho experienced the strongest thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening – some areas seeing wind gusts reach 30 to 60 mph, with hail falling at the size of quarters! Radar tracked this activity in Chelan County Saturday evening before the storm continued to move north, then dispersed.
By Sunday, severe threats are in place across eastern Washington, the Idaho Panhandle, and western Montana. This means there is the possibility for stronger thunderstorm activity across the region – with the high temperatures we’ve experienced mixing with cooler temperatures on the way, this environment will be favorable for storms capable of producing hail the size of golf balls and wind gusts exceeding 50mph, as well as torrential rain.
Be on the lookout for the remainder of the weekend – when thunder roars, head indoors!
Temperatures are going to take a big drop Saturday into Sunday, about a ten-degree drop, then an even larger dip as we head into the work week. Sunday’s daytime high is looking to be around 79 degrees, and Monday’s will drop to about 66 degrees.
Spokane's seven-day forecast shows after Monday, conditions will become clearer the rest of the week and temperatures will gradually warm back up.