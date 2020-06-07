Thunderstorms moving into the Spokane area
Sydnee Stelle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL TWICE DAILY.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- Armed Idahoans say CdA protest presence was "to ensure what happened in Spokane, didn't happen here"
- HELP ME HAYLEY: Spokane County couple quarantined on cruise ship hit with massive phone bill
- KHQ EXCLUSIVE: Mother calls for full investigation after son's arrest by Spokane Police
- Spokane Police release list of arrests made following Sunday chaos
- KHQ EXCLUSIVE: "It was just the right thing to do": Spokane man stops looters at Nike store break-in
- EXCLUSIVE: Video seen by hundreds of thousands of KHQ viewers helps ID man with Molotov cocktail at Sunday riots
- 'His nurse told me he cries out for me': Spokane Valley woman struggling to get regular visits with terminally ill husband
- FOUND: Wapato Police find 3-year-old and her father who is suspected of taking her
- Curfew enacted for downtown Spokane until 5am, Sheriff requests assistance from the National Guard
- Multiple eastern Washington counties approved to move to phase 3 of reopening
Images
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 73%
- Feels Like: 47°
- Heat Index: 51°
- Wind: 11 mph
- Wind Chill: 47°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 04:52:53 AM
- Sunset: 08:45:28 PM
- Dew Point: 43°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Light rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Tonight
Light rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 67F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Chance of Rain: 70%
Sunrise: 04:52:53 AM
Sunset: 08:45:28 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: SW @ 12mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Light rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 04:52:33 AM
Sunset: 08:46:09 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: SW @ 17mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 04:52:16 AM
Sunset: 08:46:48 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 04:52:01 AM
Sunset: 08:47:25 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 04:51:49 AM
Sunset: 08:48 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: NE @ 6mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 04:51:40 AM
Sunset: 08:48:33 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Occasional showers with a thunderstorm possible. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 04:51:33 AM
Sunset: 08:49:03 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: SW @ 12mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.