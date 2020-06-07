Thunderstorms moving through
maxuser
Thunderstorms are moving through the Inland Northwest now. There's a chance we'll see thunderstorm activity in downtown Spokane tonight, so if you are protesting, please be prepared for this. These storms can bring brief wind gusts and heavy downpours, along with small hail and thunder/lightning. If you are close enough to the storm to hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If you start to hear thunder, try and seek shelter to the best of your ability. Scattered showers and breezy winds are possible for the rest of the evening, our overnight low should reach the mid-40s.
 
Once this system pushes out overnight, things calm down a little. We have a slight chance of seeing showers on Monday, but we're expecting mostly sunny skies with a daytime high in the upper-60s. It will be pretty breezy though, gusts out of the southwest could reach around 30 miles per hour. 
 
Another system pushes through on Tuesday, bringing our daytime highs down to the upper-50s. We have a 60% chance of seeing showers throughout the day. 
 
We have a slight chance of seeing showers return on Wednesday and Thursday, but we should see mostly sunny skies and daytime highs climbing to the low-80s by the end of the week. Showers return on Friday, sticking around into next weekend.

