After a lengthy dry and hot pattern across the region, monsoonal moisture from the south is starting to pool in the atmosphere over the Inland Northwest.
That moisture along with a disturbance pushing through this weekend will lead to thunderstorm possibilities.
The exact timing of the thunderstorms has been varied through models, but they are starting to come into better agreement as the weekend gets closer.
Starting Friday evening, isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the blue mountains and parts of North Central Idaho including Idaho County.
Instability will become even more widespread heading into Saturday afternoon bringing scattered storms throughout the Inland Northwest. The strongest chances will begin in Spokane and south Saturday afternoon, but by Saturday evening, the northern mountains will likely begin to see some active weather move in.
On Sunday, there are continued chances for pop-up thunderstorms. They are expected to be slow moving which brings a potential for flash flooding especially in burn scars.
If you have outdoor plans this weekend, stay tuned to the forecast and alerts from the National Weather Service.
In relation to fire weather, the push of moisture into the region is welcome and any rain is a great addition to very dry ground conditions, but there will be concerns with lightning and outflow winds due to very dry fire fuels.
This active weather pattern will drop our temperatures with highs mostly in the 80s until next weekend when a warm and dry trend looks to overtake the region once again.