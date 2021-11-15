SPOKANE, Wash. - With the high wind advisory in effect Monday, there's potential for damage to property and equipment. Spokane fire has tips for reducing the risk to your home and belongings.
Winds are projected to produce gusts of up to 60 miles per hour into Monday afternoon.
Spokane fire suggests bringing as many loose items indoors as possible. Objects like trash cans, chairs and tables can become projectiles if lifted up by strong winds.
After items have been safely brought indoors, it's important to secure all doors and windows. An open door can be ripped off its hinges if left open. Windows left open can let water in and glass may be broken.
For those who don't have shelter, the best course is to find a sturdy building to stay near. Optimally one that will block wind and falling debris. The most dangerous areas to be are near powerlines, trees and on the side of the road. Stay far away from downed power lines as they may still be live.
Drivers should slow down and keep a solid grip on the steering wheel. Stay far away from high profile vehicles such as trucks, busses and vehicles towing trailers. Strong gusts have the potential to flip these vehicles or force them to veer far out of their lane.
For more information on staying safe during a wind storm. Click here.