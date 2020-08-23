TIred of the Heat Yet?

This weekend we experienced much more mild conditions with temperatures only reaching into the 80s for the most part. A flat ridge high pressure system is fueling dry weather through tomorrow. The upper level winds change from Tuesday into Wednesday, coming from the southwest which has the potential to bring some warmer air into the picture. This warm air could also fire up a few thunderstorms in the southeast portion of Washington and the southern panhandle of Idaho from Monday night into Tuesday.
Conditions will remain hot and sunny for this week. Expect much cooler air come next week with an upper level low pressure system coming next Sunday.
